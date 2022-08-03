Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

All Iowa football home games sold out

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. .(AP...
There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. .(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football’s regular-season finale against Nebraska has sold out, meaning that all home football games for the hawkeyes have now sold out.

Home games for the 2022-2023 season include South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Northwestern (Oct. 29), Wisconsin (Nov. 12), and Nebraska (Nov. 25).

The last time Iowa sold out all seven home games at Kinnick was in 2011.

There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for select games. Ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
Deryan Sims
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
The lawsuit states that school employees were stationed at the doors of the Waterfront Center...
News companies file lawsuit against Bettendorf Community School District

Latest News

Iowa State Media Day
While many top stars have left, the culture at Iowa State stays rock solid
City High set to play Liberty at Kinnick Stadium
City High set to play Liberty at Kinnick Stadium
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship