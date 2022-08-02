Wrong address leads to delay in notification over data exposure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While around 9,000 Iowans were notified their data was exposed in a security breach at the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Mary Reade never got the message because the district had the wrong address on file.

Without an initial call to the district, Reade would haven’t have known her data was possibly compromised in a security breach on July 2nd. The breach has affected many devices connected to the internet, according to documents received by our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team.

Reade said she drove a school bus for the district for 30 years before retiring in 2020. She said she is more frustrated with how the district is handling the situation than her data being exposed.

“This happens everyday to everybody,” Reade said. “Be upfront about it. Tell your employees. Tell your former employees, what’s going on.”

Linda Noggle, who is the executive director for talent management, said in an email statement any current or former employee with similar concerns should directly contact the district’s human resources department of the third-party vendor CRCSD is using for credit monitoring services.

The district is offering employees one free year of credit monitoring services through IdentityForce, according to emails our i9 Investigative Team received. The company’s number is 1 (800) 295-0136.

