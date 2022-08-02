Show You Care
Willie Ray heading to Kentucky to feed flood victims

Willie Ray Fairley has earned another award for his service to others.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Less than a year after heading to Kentucky to help feed tornado survivors, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, is planning another trip to the bluegrass state.

Willie Ray made a name for himself as a local hero, after serving thousands of free meals after the derecho, as well as traveling to Texas and Louisiana after disasters there.

Willie Ray stated that they are planning on leaving Saturday morning.

If anybody would like to help you can Venmo @willieraysqshack (Willie Fairley code #3806)

