West High’s Jayden Shin is a state champion tennis player and all-state cello player

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jayden Shin has a way with strings.

“There’s a lot of precision that goes into playing the cello with the left and right hand and the combination of both hands,” the West High senior said. “Some level of difficulty makes the process more enjoyable.”

The drive to be challenged extends to another passion. Another that involves the strings, tennis.

Shin won a state doubles tournament in the spring of 2022, pairing with his selection to the all-state orchestra. He’s played cello there for three years in a row.

“I think what stuck me with those two is that I’ve enjoyed it,” Shin said. “I’ve played other sports and other instruments some, but the enjoyment factor that comes with both is what resonates with me.”

Is there any overlap between bowing and striking?

“Although they are the same muscle groups or the same parts they interact in different ways,” Shin said.

But when it comes to playing smoothly, there certainly is some carryover

“Trying to increase the elegance of my cello playing can have some similarities in the way I play tennis.”

Doing just one activity at a high level is hard. But it’s easy to tell Shin loves a challenge, and he says he really enjoys doing both.

“The cello and tennis are sort of different outlets that I an go to cello being more on the creative side and tennis being more athletic.”

