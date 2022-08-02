Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

Firefighters battle a wildfire from the ground as a helicopter drops water above them in...
Firefighters battle a wildfire from the ground as a helicopter drops water above them in Springville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The fire started when a man tried to burn a spider with a lighter.(Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.

Deputies found a jar of marijuana in his belongings, but he didn’t appear to be high, said Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

There is no evidence to suggest he intentionally started the blaze, said Cannon, but he called it a reckless and puzzling decision. This area and most of Utah are bone dry amid extreme drought conditions.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” Cannon said. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

He was in the Utah County jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.

The wildfire quickly spread up the mountain and had burned less than 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) as of Tuesday, according to fire officials. No homes had been damaged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

Latest News

A $13,846 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will allow the City of Iowa City to...
Iowa City awarded grant to upgrade water fluoridation system
A Minnesota woman is suing a pharmacist who did not fill a morning after pill prescription...
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist
A new battery energy storage system at Alliant Energy's Deer Run sub station in Cedar Rapids.
Alliant’s new Cedar Rapids battery project powers renewable energy growth
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Blood donations especially needed during the summer
Deferral for blood donors due to potential exposure to Mad Cow Disease lifted