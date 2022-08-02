Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Staff shortage closing Falls Aquatic Center early

By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls is closing early this summer because of a lack of staff.

The city-owned water park says it will close for the season on August 14th, a week earlier than planned. The annual doggie dip taking place the next day from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Falls says it must have 16 lifeguards to meet state requirements for staffing levels but several seasonal workers are leaving early for school activities means it won’t be able to meet that minimum level.

The city will instead offer indoor swimming opportunities at Peet Junior High for August 16-21 from 1:00-6:00 pm since it needs fewer staff to operate. It will accept swimming passes for the Falls at Peet, but its capacity is limited to 100 at a time.

Staffing issues this summer also kept certain pools closed or altered hours in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting

Latest News

2022 Robocall Summit Happening Today
Iowa joins task force to stop robocalls
Heat Index for Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Heat settles into Iowa
I-35 Bridge Collapse
Schmidt Celebration of LIfe