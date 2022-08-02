Staff shortage closing Falls Aquatic Center early

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls is closing early this summer because of a lack of staff.

The city-owned water park says it will close for the season on August 14th, a week earlier than planned. The annual doggie dip taking place the next day from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Falls says it must have 16 lifeguards to meet state requirements for staffing levels but several seasonal workers are leaving early for school activities means it won’t be able to meet that minimum level.

The city will instead offer indoor swimming opportunities at Peet Junior High for August 16-21 from 1:00-6:00 pm since it needs fewer staff to operate. It will accept swimming passes for the Falls at Peet, but its capacity is limited to 100 at a time.

Staffing issues this summer also kept certain pools closed or altered hours in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

