Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun

Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.(Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed Monday night in West Virginia while he and another man were playing with a gun, WSAZ reported.

The Charleston Police Department said 22-year-old Dominique Poindexter was shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers said Poindexter and the other man were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the shooting.

At one point, the men began “playing” with a firearm they thought was unloaded, officers said.

According to police, the other man pointed the gun at Poindexter and pulled the trigger.

Poindexter was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man accused of pulling the trigger immediately called 911. Officers said he has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the...
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
Hidden college costs
Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead
Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable