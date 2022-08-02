Show You Care
Muggy Night Leads to Wednesday Storms

By Joe Winters
Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a very warm Tuesday we watch an approaching cold front. On Wednesday showers and storms are possible starting in the late morning and afternoon. As the front moves south of the state a refreshing change heads in for Thursday and Friday. Highs fall into the 80s with lows in the lower to middle 60s. High heat and humidity make their presence felt once again on Saturday. Have a great night!

