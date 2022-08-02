Show You Care
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high quality sweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family.

Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.

“It just dried up. The ears weren’t filling out and I wasn’t going to sell sub-par corn. It’s just...I’m not going to do that. I don’t care what price it is,” said Wieneke.

In a Facebook post from Wink’s PR manager, Elli Netolicky, the ears were not developing like they wanted.

The quality of sweet corn can change very quickly, and because of the lack of rain Eastern Iowa saw last week, the personal and public orders stopped.

Now, they’re waiting and watching to see how the crops develop.

And it’s a challenge many of his fellow farmers are seeing as well. Wieneke spoke about his friends in Shueyville and West Liberty who refuse to sell poor quality sweet corn too.

“I needed about 60 dozen for some canners, and I called him saying ‘Hey, I don’t have it, can you help me out?’ And he said ‘I don’t have it either,’” said Wieneke.

For the loyal customers, Wink’s plans to open up a ‘You Pick’ option where they can come by the farm and pick out their own ears. As soon as the corn gets back to his level of standard, he plans to open up again.

