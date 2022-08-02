Iowa City awarded grant to upgrade water fluoridation system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A $13,846 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation will allow the City of Iowa City to upgrade its community water fluoridation equipment and purchase lab equipment and supplies.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, water fluoridation prevents 25 percent of tooth decay for all age groups and every $1 spent on community water fluoridation saves $38 in dental treatment costs.

“Fluoridation programs were identified as one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century, and communities like Iowa City continue to improve the oral and overall health of residents by making these investments,” said Dr. Jeffrey Chaffin, chief dental officer of Delta Dental of Iowa.

The grant will replace aged fluoride management equipment and acuire lab testing equipment and supplies to ensure the safety and stability of the City’s water supply.

“The City is in full support of these upgrades to ensure the health and safety of Iowa City residents’ drinking water for years to come,” said Geoff Furin, city manager, City of Iowa City. “We are committed to the community water fluoridation program and applaud our water division team for anticipating these needed updates.”

For more information on Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation’s awards for community water fluoridation, visit deltadentalia.com/foundation/grants.

