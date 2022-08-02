Heat settles into Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat advisories are in place for parts of Iowa today as it will feel hotter than 100-degrees Tuesday.

A warm front is pushing north and that will help push temperatures and humidity higher. Air temperatures will near 100 in areas and heat indexes will make it feel like 100-105 during Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for Cedar Rapids and areas south and west.

The heat will ease a little bit after Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the 90s, with a line of scattered storms. Then the hot weather returns on Saturday.

