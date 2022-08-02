Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Heat settles into Iowa

Watch for a quick-moving storm early this morning, otherwise, it'll turn mostly sunny and hot!
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat advisories are in place for parts of Iowa today as it will feel hotter than 100-degrees Tuesday.

A warm front is pushing north and that will help push temperatures and humidity higher. Air temperatures will near 100 in areas and heat indexes will make it feel like 100-105 during Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for Cedar Rapids and areas south and west.

The heat will ease a little bit after Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the 90s, with a line of scattered storms. Then the hot weather returns on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls
Staff shortage closing Falls Aquatic Center early
2022 Robocall Summit Happening Today
Iowa joins task force to stop robocalls
I-35 Bridge Collapse
Schmidt Celebration of LIfe