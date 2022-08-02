Show You Care
Early storms exit, a hot afternoon ahead

Watch for a quick-moving storm early this morning, otherwise, it'll turn mostly sunny and hot!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small cluster of storms continues to move southeast early this morning. While no severe weather is expected, frequent lightning and heavy rain may impact those out very early this morning. These storms are expected to be east of the area by 7am, then the heat is on. A warm front lifting north should push temperatures well into the 90s with the risk of an isolated 100 over the far southwest. Look for a heat index in the 100-105 range and a Heat Advisory has been issued for Cedar Rapids and points south. Tomorrow, a cold front moves south which may generate some scattered storms as it does so. Plan on quiet weather conditions Thursday and Friday with a return of hot weather by Saturday.

