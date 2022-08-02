Show You Care
Deferral for blood donors due to potential exposure to Mad Cow Disease lifted

Blood donations especially needed during the summer
Blood donations especially needed during the summer
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - ImpactLife has removed indefinite deferrals for potential donors who were previously deferred from donating blood following new guidance issued by the FDA in July.

The deferral was related to a theoretical risk of a donor who traveled to the United Kingdom, France, or Ireland, transmitting Mad Cow Disease to blood transfusion recipients. The FDA has determined that this is no longer a concern.

“It’s very exciting,” said Pete Lux, Vice President, Donor and Patient Services. “We don’t get big changes like this very often where we get to welcome back so many donors who were previously deferred.”

The removal of the deferral adds a potential 5126 donors who were previously pushed aside.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

