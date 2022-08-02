Celebration of Life Tuesday evening to honor three family members killed at Maquoketa Caves

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A community will gather Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three family members tragically killed while camping. A man shot and killed Tyler, Sarah and their six year old daughter Lula Schmidt at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday, July 22nd. Their nine year old son Arlo escaped and survived.

The Schmidt family lived in Cedar Falls where Sarah worked at the Cedar Falls Public Library. Tributes, signs, and flowers now cover the building.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green says he talked with the family on a regular basis as they lived in the same neighborhood, and says the Schmidt family loved their community.

The Celebration of Life goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Overman Park, across from City Hall in Cedar Falls.

Mayor Green says this is the same day as National Night Out and invited neighborhoods to come join them.

National Night Out is a chance for police departments and community groups to host events, allowing people to get to better know officers, organizations and their neighbors. The ultimate goal is to get people help and help prevent crime.

Events for National Night Out are being held all across the country and in eastern Iowa. Some of them include:

- Cedar Rapids: Kenwood Park, 35th St. & Zach Johnson Dr. NE, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Iowa City: Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Dr., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Paddock Circle Park, near Paddock Circle & Lenz Court, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. City High, 1900 Morningside Dr., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sugar Loaf Circle, near Mackinaw Dr., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pheasant Ridge Complex, Bartelt Rd., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Dubuque: Jackson Park, 1500 Main St., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Waterloo: Allen College, 1950 Health St., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. UnityPoint Clinic at North Crossing, 2140 Logan Ave., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Harvest Vineyard, 715 E. Fourth St., 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Greenbrier Building, 1554 Oakwood Dr., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Little Highland Park, near Dietrick & Vine Streets, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lichty Park, 6298 Grace Dr., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Washington Park, corner of Washington St. & West Park Ave., 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Marion: Thomas Park, 343 Marion Blvd., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Decorah: Phelps Park, 613 Park St., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Waverly: August 9th, Kohlmann Park, 212 First St. NW, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

