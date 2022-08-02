Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before Bill Russell won 11 NBA championships and became on of America’s most important athletes, he faced the “Fabulous Five” of Iowa.

The 1955-1956 Iowa Hawkeyes made the program’s first and only national title game. The Hawkeyes, led by head coach Frank “Bucky” O’Connor, lost to Russell’s San Francisco Dons 83-71.

The game took place at McGaw Hall in Evanston, Illinois on the campus of Northwestern University.

A month later, Russell was selected with the second overall pick of the NBA draft by the St. Louis Hawks, he was quickly traded to the Boston Celtics.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago
A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids
Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

Latest News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark talks trading card deal with Topps, navigating NIL deals
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark talks trading card deal with Topps, navigating NIL deals
CR Washington’s Stuelke impressing Hawkeyes during summer workouts
CR Washington’s Stuelke impressing Hawkeyes during summer workouts
CMU's Molly Davis adds experience to an already veteran Iowa roster
CMU’s Molly Davis adds experience to an already veteran Iowa roster
Iowa women's basketball returns entire starting lineup for 2022-2023 season
With all five starters back, the Hawkeyes are using their experience to their advantage