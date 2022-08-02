Show You Care
Alliant’s new Cedar Rapids battery project powers renewable energy growth

A new battery energy storage system at Alliant Energy's Deer Run sub station in Cedar Rapids.
By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy has opened a new battery complex in Cedar Rapids that it says doubles its energy storage in Iowa and enables more growth in renewable energy like wind and solar.

The 5-megawatt facility next to Alliant’s Deer Run substation can store enough electricity to power 5,000 homes for two hours. Previously, Alliant had just .5-megawatts of energy storage available in Iowa.

The energy storage systems allow Alliant to store energy when demand is low and release it later. Battery storage systems are seen as a key piece to expanding renewable energy in order to offset days when wind and solar power generation is lower. For example, batteries can store solar power generated on sunny days for use on overcast days when solar power generation is lower.

“When paired with renewable resources like wind and solar, energy storage solutions add value to our generation portfolio, improve reliability and help meet customer needs,” said Mayuri Farlinger, vice president of customer and community engagement at Alliant Energy.

The new battery site is a significant upgrade in both capacity and technology for Alliant.

“While Alliant Energy has operated battery storage systems for several years, battery technology has advanced by leaps and bounds enabling new projects to deliver greater efficiency, performance and affordability,” said Farlinger. “We see enormous potential for energy storage systems as we continue our transition to safe, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy for our customers.”

