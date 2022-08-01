‘You never know what the day is going to bring’ - Marion firefighters deliver baby

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Responding to emergencies is something firefighters are used to... But it’s not every day they get the call to deliver a baby.

”You never know what the day is going to bring,” said William Zamastil.

For Marion firefighters, Lieutenant Mark Hinrichs, Evan Barry and William Zamastil, the day started out like any other.

Then they got a call for a patient in active labor. When the crew arrived, they realized they wouldn’t be able to get her to the hospital in time.

”She started having a contraction, we could see the head coming. So, we radioed the ambulance that was responding and let them know what was going on and before you knew it we were cutting the cord and suctioning the baby’s airway and everything went well,” said Lieutenant Mark Hinrichs of the Marion Fire Department.

The crew said, while they’re trained in situations like these, they were happy to have had a good outcome.

”I think we were a little nervous especially when we got there and realized how far along the patient was, but like I said, your training kind of takes over. You kind of run through the scenarios in your head. What could go wrong, what you want to go right. Just hope for the best,” said Evan Barry, firefighter and paramedic.

A break from some of their more common calls.

”It was one of those times where it was a happy kind of a call. So often we’re running calls where it’s somebody having their worst day... where this is an exciting day for them. It was a good morale booster for us as a crew,” said Lt. Hinrichs.

They said it’s a day they won’t soon forget.

”I feel like we kind of have a lifelong impact on a lot of the people that we touch. Depending on if they’re in a traffic accident or a heart attack or any sort of medical issues. It’s just part of doing the job,” said Zamastil.

The delivery took place back in May, but mom and baby got to visit the station to say thanks to the crew just a couple of weeks ago.

Officials said that same crew actually delivered another baby in the field Sunday night.

