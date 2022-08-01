Working Iowa: River City Logistics

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - River City Logistics is a freight brokerage company based in Peosta, and is directly involved in helping semis and truck drivers get goods where they need to go. And the company says they’re hiring as they need more people to handle their growing business.

Nick Lester is the Director of Operations.

“We primarily specialize in transportation solutions,” said Lester. “Freight brokerage is where we are excelling right now. We essentially play middle man between the shippers and carriers.”

They have an urgent need to hire about a dozen new employees to work in sales and as carrier specialists, as well as additional administrative positions in finance, IT, marketing and accounting. They also say they’re growing so quickly because there is a low barrier of entry into the freight brokerage business, and now they need a new space to fit all of their employees.

“Downtown Dubuque is a bustling place near the river, the Millworks District, there is so much down there, most important there is space, there is 5,000 square feet,” said Lester. “We started out as just 3 people in spare bedrooms running this operation and we are growing to a point where we need leads for teams, assistant managers, we are going to need managers. Our accounting and sales side, those are departments that are being created right now. This is a great time to come in and make your mark on what is still considered the ground level.”

The company says their work environment is relaxed and casual, with no cubicles, and options to stand, sit or walk around in the office.

The plan is to move into the new space by mid-August.

