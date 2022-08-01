Show You Care
Workers vote to strike at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids

Workers picket outside the Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids in August 1, 2022.
By Adam Carros
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union members at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids rejected a labor contract and went on strike Monday morning.

Picket lines started Monday morning outside the Ingredion plant on First Street SW. The BCTGM Local 100G rejected the latest contract offer Monday morning. Union representatives say they are negotiating pay and benefits, particularly for health coverage.

BCTGM represents bakery, confectionery, tobacco and grain milling industries in North America - including everything from production workers to sanitation. It has 123 members at Ingredion. The union went on strike at Ingredion in 2015.

A message to Ingredion seeking comment on Monday has not been returned.

