Warming temps continue, a return to the 90s likely tomorrow

Plan on a warm and humid day into the 80s. Tonight, another bout of scattered storms may occur.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our trend toward warmer temperatures continues, though latest indications are that we may not get as hot as initially projected. A chance of storms is on track for tonight as a strong warm front moves toward eastern Iowa. The warm front’s position will be key in determining tomorrow’s highs with mid-90s for Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Northeast of this line, you’ll be cooler. To the southwest, upper 90s may occur. On Wednesday, a cold front will move south through eastern Iowa which is about 24-36 hours faster than initially projected. This should work to cut the heat down to the mid-upper 80s. Hotter temperatures may return again by Saturday.

Storm chance tonight, slight delay for heat

