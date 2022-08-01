Warming temps continue, a return to the 90s likely tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our trend toward warmer temperatures continues, though latest indications are that we may not get as hot as initially projected. A chance of storms is on track for tonight as a strong warm front moves toward eastern Iowa. The warm front’s position will be key in determining tomorrow’s highs with mid-90s for Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Northeast of this line, you’ll be cooler. To the southwest, upper 90s may occur. On Wednesday, a cold front will move south through eastern Iowa which is about 24-36 hours faster than initially projected. This should work to cut the heat down to the mid-upper 80s. Hotter temperatures may return again by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.