Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police on July 30th.

According to State law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson who was reportedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.

Nelson sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange. The police officers involved were not injured. Nelson was taken to the University fo Iowa Hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are currently leading an investigation into the shooting.

