Pilot, passengers burned in hot air balloon accident at National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa (WOI) - A hot air balloon accidently struck a powerline during a pre-dawn flight Saturday morning at the National Balloon Classic, leaving a pilot and three people injured.

According to the executive director of the event, once the balloon hit the transmission line the pilot in command immediately landed the balloon and all four people who were in the basket were evaluated by medical staff. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Two of the people in the basket at the time of this accident were a husband and wife couple. Their son tells WOI the pair, along with the pilot, are recovering from serious burns. All three of them were taken to the University of Iowa Hospital’s Burn Unit.

A GoFundMe for the couple can be found here. A GoFundMe for the pilot can be found here.

The fourth passenger had minor burns, but was able to walk away and is recovering at home.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.