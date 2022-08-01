Show You Care
Marshalltown Police make arrest in food truck burglary; seeking public help

Daniel Thomas Jefferson Jr.
Daniel Thomas Jefferson Jr.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 31st, the Marshalltown Police Department made an arrest in connection to a burglary that occurred in the 10 block of West Main Street.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Thomas Jefferson Jr. was arrested for his involvement in a food truck burglary that occurred behind Smoking G’s restaurant.

Jefferson was charged with Burglary Warrant from the State of Nebraska., Possession of Burglar Tools, Theft in the 5th degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense, Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fifth Degree, and Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

Officials say a second individual was involved, and police are releasing surveillance video in the hopes public assistance can help identify the individual.

You can watch that below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725. Additionally, tips may be submitted by calling Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234, or via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.

All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip results in an arrest.

