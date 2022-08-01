Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun in downtown Iowa City early on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Alex Bwayonga, 18, was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, trafficking in a stolen weapon used in a crime, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

At around shortly after Midnight on Sunday morning, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to El Ray’s Live and Dive, a bar located at 211 E. Iowa Avenue. The report stated that a man that had been kicked out of the bar had allegedly threatened the staff at the establishment with a gun. Officers said that they identified Bwayonga as the man and allegedly found a stolen firearm after a search.

Officers said that Bwayonga “appeared to exhibit signs of a medical emergency” while he was being taken into custody, which led to him being evaluated at a local hospital before he was later arrested.

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert notification after the incident at 12:10 a.m., saying that police were seeking a suspect with a gun at El Ray’s. The Hawk Alert was canceled at 12:56 a.m. after Bwayonga had been taken into custody.

