Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man charged after allegedly threatening Iowa City bar staff with firearm

Alex Bwayonga, 18.
Alex Bwayonga, 18.(Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a gun in downtown Iowa City early on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Alex Bwayonga, 18, was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, trafficking in a stolen weapon used in a crime, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

At around shortly after Midnight on Sunday morning, the Iowa City Police Department was sent to El Ray’s Live and Dive, a bar located at 211 E. Iowa Avenue. The report stated that a man that had been kicked out of the bar had allegedly threatened the staff at the establishment with a gun. Officers said that they identified Bwayonga as the man and allegedly found a stolen firearm after a search.

Officers said that Bwayonga “appeared to exhibit signs of a medical emergency” while he was being taken into custody, which led to him being evaluated at a local hospital before he was later arrested.

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert notification after the incident at 12:10 a.m., saying that police were seeking a suspect with a gun at El Ray’s. The Hawk Alert was canceled at 12:56 a.m. after Bwayonga had been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
Iowa lakes
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
FILE - Fire truck
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

Art in the Park.
Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'
University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system
Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids.
'Art in the Park' honors history of Wellington Heights community
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast