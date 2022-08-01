Show You Care
Linn-Mar investigating distruption after computer systems impacted.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message sent to Linn-Mar staff, Superintendent Shannon Bisgard informed employees that technical difficulties will force the district to minimize visitors and staff in the building through at least August 7th.

The message stated that the district began “experiencing technical difficulties affecting the operability of certain computer systems” and that they were “working diligently with third-party specialists to investigate the source of the disruption, assess its impact on our systems, and restore full functionality as soon as possible.”

Viewers will recall a “cyber security incident” forced the Cedar Rapids Community School District to cease most of their operations for approximately a week back in July.

Linn-Mar Superintendent Bisgard stated that select daycares, teams, and activities will be allowed to use district facilities on a case-by-case basis.

