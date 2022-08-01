Show You Care
Iowa City non-profit raising funds for reentry house

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa City non-profit is raising $50,000 to open a re-entry home for people getting out of prison.

Inside Out Reentry Community provides support to people who were incarcerated and trying to reenter society. They help with finding housing, jobs, education and more. Last year they served around 170 people. Right now, they’re in the final stages of fundraising to buy and open the first re-entry house in Johnson County.

Board member Dorothy Whiston says the goal of this capitol campaign is to raise $50,000 from the community. “Housing is the biggest practical issue in Johnson County, and being a college town, that means high rents and low vacancy, and so it’s very difficult for people to get stable housing that they can afford that’s decent, and that for most of our folks needs at first, at least to live on bus lines, because they don’t have transportation when they first come,” says Whiston.

This campaign runs through November. They’re planning to purchase the house in early 2023. You can find more information on how to donate here.

Inside Out Reentry Community works to open Reentry House
