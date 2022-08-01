Show You Care
City High set to play Liberty at Kinnick Stadium

A high school football game will be hosted a Kinnick Stadium for just the third time in its history.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A high school football game will be hosted a Kinnick Stadium for just the third time in its history.

City High Football will take on Iowa City Liberty for their first game of the season on August 26th. The rivalry showdown will be dubbed the “Clash at Kinnick.”

This will be the fifth meeting between the schools with the overall series tied at 2 games a piece.

The two previous high school games at Kinnick took place back in 1972, for the 3A and 4A State Championships. Cedar Rapids Jefferson beat West Des Moines Dowling 6-0, while Harlan fought back to beat Cedar Rapids Regis 14-12.

