Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Adams’ exit provides chance for Packers’ Lazard to step up

Randall Cobb, Allan Lazard and Christian Watson at day one of Training Camp
Randall Cobb, Allan Lazard and Christian Watson at day one of Training Camp(WSAW)
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard enters the final year of his contract knowing he will probably get more targets than ever now that former teammate Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That ought to give Lazard more incentive than ever. He already needed tremendous drive just to survive in the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State. Lazard was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie. He didn’t initially make the Packers’ 53-man roster the following year.

Now he has a chance to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for a Super Bowl contender.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
Iowa lakes
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes
FILE - Fire truck
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Latest News

An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football...
Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson named to preseason Walter Camp Award watch list
Top-20 national recruit and former Waukee star Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State
Top-20 national recruit and former Waukee star Omaha Biliew commits to Iowa State
Iowa State coachs react to NIL and transfer portal
Iowa State coaches Campbell and Otzelberger say they’re not too concerned about the chaotic transfer portal
Iowa State coachs react to NIL and transfer portal
Iowa State coachs react to NIL and transfer portal