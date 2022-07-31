Show You Care
Storm chance tonight, slight delay for heat

Scattered storms are possible tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our trend toward warmer temperatures continues, though latest indications are that we may not get as hot as initially projected.

A chance for storms accompanies a cold front tonight, especially toward and after dark. Some heavy downpours are possible with this activity, along with some gustier winds at times. The front will also shift our winds to northwesterly for most of Monday, which will likely keep our highs in the 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s.

90s, however, still look likely for most by Tuesday, with a better chance for storms on Wednesday keeping us only in the low to mid 90s. Heat index readings on both of these days, especially Tuesday, could push toward that 100 degree range.

Upper 80s are possible toward the end of the work week behind a midweek system that brings a storm chance on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Then, a modest weekend warm-up appears possible.

