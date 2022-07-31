Show You Care
Fundraiser held for foundation set up in honor of slain Anamosa prison workers

A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A foundation created in honor of Lorna Schulte and Robert Mcfarland, who were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last year, held an event to raise money for scholarships on Saturday.

The event featured a golf tournament, ribeye steak sandwich supper, as well a live and silent auction to raise funds for the scholarships.

The money raised will go towards two $500 scholarships for students. One scholarship will be given to someone who is trying to get into law enforcement while the other will be given to someone whose going into nursing. Organizers say that they hope these scholarships will carry on their spirit.

Organizers hope to hold the event again next year.

If you would like to donate click the e-mail link here.

