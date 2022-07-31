Fundraiser held for foundation set up in honor of slain Anamosa prison workers

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A foundation created in honor of Lorna Schulte and Robert Mcfarland, who were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last year, held an event to raise money for scholarships on Saturday.

The event featured a golf tournament, ribeye steak sandwich supper, as well a live and silent auction to raise funds for the scholarships.

The money raised will go towards two $500 scholarships for students. One scholarship will be given to someone who is trying to get into law enforcement while the other will be given to someone whose going into nursing. Organizers say that they hope these scholarships will carry on their spirit.

Organizers hope to hold the event again next year.

