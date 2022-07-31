CR Washington’s Stuelke impressing Hawkeyes during summer workouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hannah Stuelke is quickly adjusting to being a freshman on an experienced Iowa women’s basketball roster.

“It’s a lot of learning. In high school, it wasn’t as much and it’s a lot all at once. You got to keep up with it or you’ll get lost. That is a big step,” said Stuelke.

Just two weeks into summer workouts, she’s received rave reviews from her teammates and coaches.

“She brings an athleticism kind of side that we don’t necessarily have at times,” said junior guard Caitlin Clark. “She can jump out of the gym. I haven’t seen it before. It’s crazy.”

“After every practice, she jumps and grabs the rim and pulls it down. It’s kind of fun to see. At the end of two hour workouts, she still has her legs behind her like that. Maybe I need to make her work harder,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder joked.

For those who watched the Miss Iowa Basketball winner during her time with the Warriors, it’ doesn’t come as a surprise. Stuelke broke 8 school records at Cedar Rapids Washington. She also led the state in scoring her senior year averaging 29.1 points. After seeing her work out with the Hawkeyes, Bluder knows her future is bright.

“She’s going to be a terrific player. I mean watch out. She has so much athleticism. She’s so capable,” said Bluder.

With Iowa returning all five starters, it remains to be seen how she’ll contribute this year, but some her of her strengths target an area the Hawkeyes are hoping to improve on this season.

“I think offensive rebounding will be huge for us because we struggled there from time to time,” said Clark. “I think there’s lot of little things that she can do that will be a match up problem for the other team,” she added.

Clark, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, knows a thing about competing. That’s the advice the junior has for the freshman.

“Nothing is even given to us starters. I think go out there and try and earn minutes. Try to earn playing time and give whatever you can to this team, because they can impact our team and will impact our team,” said Clark.

