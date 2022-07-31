CMU’s Molly Davis adds experience to an already veteran Iowa roster

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team returns all five starters, which is pretty rare for any team, but they do have four new additions that will be wearing the black and gold this season.

“You’re not having as much teaching, really it’s kind of building the chemistry of those new people,,” said Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder. “What I can do right now, is give some of the older veterans some time off. Let them really be fresh in March.”

The new names on the Iowa women’s roster include three freshman and one transfer, but summer practice for the Hawkeyes has gotten off to a faster start than normal due to their experience returning.

“It just honestly helps the newcomers feel comfortable,” explained senior guard Gabbie Marshall. “We have so many vets, so it’s just a smooth transition for them. We can tell them what to do, we know what Coach Bluder wants, what she likes, so I think it’s just really helpful having so many people back,” she added.

Molly Davis a transfer from Central Michigan University who committed to the Hawkeyes back in May.

“Any time you get the opportunity to play at one of the best schools in the country, that’s obviously great,” said Davis on her decision. “More so than that, it’s just the people.”

The senior-to-be has two more years of college eligibility, but brings even more experience to a team who is coming off claiming both the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles.

“To have that experience coming in, I mean she has three years of division one experience. I know it wasn’t maybe at the BCA level but they played against BCS schools, including us just to year ago. We saw how well she did in that game,” said Bluder.

“You can really tell she’s been in college for a few years. She knows the game a little bit better,” said junior guard Caitlin Clark. “She just wants to learn, she wants to contribute. She’s going to do whatever she cant to be on the floor and give to this team. Those are the type of players we really like to have in our program, so I think she’s a perfect fit,” she added.

The Hawkeyes feature a full 15-player roster and Davis is one of those players who can add eve more depth.

“We love having that depth at that point guard position. We didn’t have it last year. That was the one area we didn’t have and we were able to accomplish that with the transfer portal,” said Bluder.

Iowa opens up their nonconference slate in Iowa City on November 7th against Southern University.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.