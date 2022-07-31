Chains Interrupted and Red Sand Project spread awareness of human trafficking at Newbo City Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, and local nonprofit Chains Interrupted along with the Red Sand Project held an event at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.

Speakers included Lenchen Raesdale, the co-founder of Chains Interrupted, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, as well as a victim of human trafficking. People also poured red sand in cracks in the sidewalk and wrote messages around the area to shed light on an issue they say needs more attention.

Organizers also emphasized that social media plays a strong role in helping inform people about this cause.

