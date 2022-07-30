Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials.

At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.

Walters was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries, according to a post to the city’s Facebook page attributed to Mayor Heather Johnson.

Johnson said that Walters intends to rest and recover at home.

Oxford operates a volunteer fire department.

