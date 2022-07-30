Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze

FILE - Fire truck
FILE - Fire truck(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials.

At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.

Walters was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries, according to a post to the city’s Facebook page attributed to Mayor Heather Johnson.

Johnson said that Walters intends to rest and recover at home.

Oxford operates a volunteer fire department.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids stabbing
Victim of fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing identified
A third person has now died more than three months after the mass shooting at Taboo nightclub...
Third person dies following April Taboo Nightclub shooting, charges to be updated
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist
UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Iowa lakes
Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket.
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
New products are popping up every day at the grocery store.
Assessing the value of new products at the grocery store
Road construction on Old Marion Road.
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
Drive like your kids live here.
Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour