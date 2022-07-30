Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials.
At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
Walters was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries, according to a post to the city’s Facebook page attributed to Mayor Heather Johnson.
Johnson said that Walters intends to rest and recover at home.
Oxford operates a volunteer fire department.
