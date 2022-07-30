Show You Care
Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV and Xavier Hutchinson named to preseason Walter Camp Award watch list

An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A pair of Cyclones, defensive end Will McDonald IV, and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, are among the early candidates for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Both redshirt seniors earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2021. McDonald IV was named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

Iowa State joins Alabama and Georgia as the only schools with both an offensive and defensive player on the list.

Iowa State opens their season against Southeast Missouri on September 3rd.

