Iowa DNR recommends not swimming at multiple lakes

Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans like to escape the Midwestern heat at a lake during the summer. But the Iowa DNR is telling swimmers to avoid some lakes, including two in Eastern Iowa.

Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist with Iowa DNR says right now multiple Iowa lakes have swimming advisories due to bacteria levels.

In Eastern Iowa, both Backbone Lake in Delaware County and Lake Darling in Washington County are under advisories.

”We do put an advisory out there. We want people to use caution. When those indicator bacteria get high, it means there could be pathogens or viruses present,” said Kendall.

Chris Jones, an IIHR Research Engineer at the University of Iowa says those indicator bacteria are usually things like E. coli.

He says one big reason for lakes having these bacteria is because most of Iowa’s land is in some sort of agricultural production, with lots of livestock.

”We don’t have vegetation on the landscape for much of the year. So, that gives the bacteria the opportunity to move from the land into our waterways. We’ve saturated our landscape for the most part with the waste of these animals and so our lakes are really vulnerable to contamination from E. coli and other pathogens from the number of animals we have,” said Jones.

Kendall added even if the lake isn’t under an advisory, it’s best to wash off after swimming.

He said now, the DNR is working on some projects to look at what the specific sources of the contamination could be.

”Whether it’s something at the beach driven. Like basically just how the beach is designed. Or if it’s something more external,” said Kendall.

You can see which lakes are under those advisories by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.