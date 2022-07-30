Show You Care
Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour

Some people living in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood say construction is bringing more traffic to their neighborhood, creating some safety concerns.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people living in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids are worried about people not taking the proper detour while crews work on nearby Cottage Grove Avenue.

Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been driving quickly through the area.

“There seems to be a lot of people going too fast and not paying attention to the road,” Mark Latta, a neighborhood resident, said. “I had a car clip my car when it was coming around the corner.”

Police said they’ve received more calls and added extra patrols to the area. They said traffic enforcement in this area was challenging because of how narrow some of the roads are.

Police said they’ll continue to monitor the area, but said they weren’t catching more speeders. They pointed to the extra traffic making it seem like the neighborhood was moving at a faster pace.

While crews continue construction, police just asked that Latta and his neighbors remain patient.

“Those signs help for sure, but we want people to be aware that this is a sleepy neighborhood,” Latta said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

