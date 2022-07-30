Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people living in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids are worried about people not taking the proper detour while crews work on nearby Cottage Grove Avenue.

Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been driving quickly through the area.

“There seems to be a lot of people going too fast and not paying attention to the road,” Mark Latta, a neighborhood resident, said. “I had a car clip my car when it was coming around the corner.”

Police said they’ve received more calls and added extra patrols to the area. They said traffic enforcement in this area was challenging because of how narrow some of the roads are.

Police said they’ll continue to monitor the area, but said they weren’t catching more speeders. They pointed to the extra traffic making it seem like the neighborhood was moving at a faster pace.

While crews continue construction, police just asked that Latta and his neighbors remain patient.

“Those signs help for sure, but we want people to be aware that this is a sleepy neighborhood,” Latta said.

