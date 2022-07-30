Show You Care
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area

Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids.

That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.

This is causing some confusion among customers who are unsure of how to get to Nelsons or even if its open. Jonathan Moore, the owner of Nelson’s, said the construction makes it difficult to keep customers up to date and informed of the situation.

For more information on the road closure, visit the city’s website.

