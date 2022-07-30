Show You Care
Another pretty nice day before hot, humid conditions

Another pretty nice day on Sunday could be capped off with a couple of storms.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weekend of decent conditions is followed by some hot temperatures.

Lows tonight are slated to fall into the lower 60s for most, bouncing back toward the mid 80s on Sunday. Dew points start to climb Sunday night, and a few storms are possible by late evening.

Highs enter the upper 80s or low 90s Monday and continue rising toward the upper 90s or close to 100 on Wednesday. Expect heat index readings to be near or above 100 for at least a few hours each day during this time. Heat-related precautions are likely to be needed during that time, so keep this in mind as we get toward it.

A slight drop follows a storm chance Wednesday night, though highs remain above normal.

