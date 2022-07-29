Webster County man accused of sex abuse, punching child 23 times

Show You Care
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated Joseph Hill, 26, for child abuse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CALLENDER, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Callender, Iowa, in Webster County, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after law enforcement said he punched a child at least 23 times and forced a child to perform a sex act.

In a criminal complaint, officials said the abuse happened on multiple occasions from April 2020 to May 2021 at a home in the 600 block of Thomas Street.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated Joseph Hill, 26, for child abuse.

Investigators said they found two videos of Hill punching a child, under the age of two years old, in the stomach with a closed fist. They report the first video shows Hill punching the child in the stomach at least eight times, and the second show him punching the child at least 17 times.

“These closed fist punches would cause pain and discomfort to an adult, let alone a less than two year old child,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the criminal complaint.

Hill faces multiple counts of both sexual abuse and child endangerment.

Court documents allege Hill forced a child under the age of 14 to perform a sex act, and in separate occasions slapped a child in the face, and choked a child, forcing them to lose consciousness.

