Victim of fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man who died in a stabbing in Cedar Rapids earlier this week has been identified by city officials.

Officials said 52-year-old Christopher Anson, of Cedar Rapids, died after being stabbed in the chest at a home in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast on Wednesday afternoon.

Responders initiated CPR, but Anson was declared dead at the scene.

A release from the city of Cedar Rapids said two men present at the scene were taken “to the police department for interviews.”

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.

