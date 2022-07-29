Resources available for those grieving after Maquoketa Caves State Park attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The murder of Sarah, Tyler, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt have two communities. Maquoketa, where the shooting took place, and Cedar Falls, where the family lived.

There are several resources available to people to get the help they may need.

“I just felt sadness for that community and appreciation for the fear that is likely happening,” said Theresa Graham-Mineart, a Senior Director of Outpatient Services at Abbe Center.

Cedar Falls Mayor, Rob Green, took to social media saying “Neighbors, I’m going through all the feels right now, and maybe you are too.” He said they’re “happysad” feelings and added it’s a weird place to be.

“It’s normal to feel bad,” she said. “it’s normal not to be sure with what’s going on. To have a state of shock. I want people to know that they can move forward by supporting one another and that there is help available if what they’re getting isn’t enough.”

Green has also made a list of resources people can use when trying to handle those feelings including the “Coalition to Support Grieving Students” to help young kids, “grief Share”, which is a seminar that helps people with loss, and “Pet Pals” animal-assisted grief.

“By recognizing that those feelings are there, we have the potential to lift the lid on the boiling pot and let out a little bit of steam rather than letting it boil over.”

Mayor Green said plans were being finalized for the public memorial at Overman Park. The memorial is to be held this Tuesday, August 2nd.

