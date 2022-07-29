Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Officials identify two dead in vehicle crash with train car in Butler County

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died when their van hit a train car northwest of Clarksville Wednesday night.

Officials said 70-year-old Joel Sult and 68-year-old Rosemary Sult, both of Allison, died in the crash.

Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place at about 9:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of...
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill

Latest News

U.S. officials are at odds over the state of the country's economy and whether we are...
US officials at odds over state of the country's economy
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, July 29th, 2022
City High’s Kueter bounces between three sports, looks to add more international wrestling...
City High’s Kueter bounces between three sports, looks to add more international wrestling hardware