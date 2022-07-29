Officials identify two dead in vehicle crash with train car in Butler County

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died when their van hit a train car northwest of Clarksville Wednesday night.

Officials said 70-year-old Joel Sult and 68-year-old Rosemary Sult, both of Allison, died in the crash.

Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place at about 9:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.