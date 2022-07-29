Show You Care
The number of female pilots is rising

By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the last century, a majority of pilots have been men, but that’s beginning to change.

According to the Pilot Institute, between 2015 and 2021, there was a 151% increase in the number of female pilot students.

“It’s the coolest feeling in the world just taking off by yourself for the first time in an airplane,” said Summer Olson, a flight instructor, and owner of Quad Cities Aero.

Olson flew on her initial discovery flight in 2018.

“It’s also kind of therapeutic because you get up there, and you can’t really think about anything else that is going on down on the surface. All of your problems are just kind of dissolved, and you are just focused on flying the airplane,” Olson said. “It’s one of those things that’s always been kind of an old boys club, but, I mean, it doesn’t have to be. There is so much opportunity. Aviation in general seems like something that is really difficult to get into, there’s a really high barrier to entry, but there’s not. You can go take a discovery flight and start lessons.”

Olson said she’s excited to see the number of female pilots continue to grow and adds it wouldn’t be possible without aviation pioneers such as Amelia Earhart.

“She is an inspiration not only to women but just to pilots in general, and just to people in general. She was one of the first people to fly across the Atlantic, regardless of the fact that she is a lady or not. She’s inspiring,” Olson said.

Olson adds that it’s a little extra special to teach young aspiring female pilots.

“There is so much new material that you have to learn that it can be really overwhelming,” Olson said. “When I put myself in their position, just having gone through it all, and seeing how you can transform very quickly if you apply yourself and dedicate yourself to this thing, it just gets me excited.”

Olson said this is the second year of offering flight instruction for Quad Cities Aero. She estimated that 25% of her students are women.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

