Man acquitted of 2011 robbery, killing in Cedar Rapids to face trial for federal charge

A man acquitted of robbing and killing a Cedar Rapids cab driver in 2011 will face trial next month for a federal charge connected to the killing.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man acquitted of robbing and killing a cab driver in 2011 will face trial next month for a federal charge connected to the killing.

Johnathan Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, facing up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Prosecutors said he stabbed 54-year-old Cathy Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley in 2011. Police found his fingerprints in Stickley’s blood at the scene.

However, a Story County jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and robbery charges in 2013.

During the trial, Mitchell admitted he stole money from Stickley to buy crack cocaine that night, but he said she was already dead, lying outside the cab on the ground in the 1500 block alley between Second and Third avenues SE.

Mitchell’s federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.

