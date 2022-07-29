Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Livestock exhibits back open to public at Dubuque County Fair

Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - All livestock exhibits have reopened to the public at the Dubuque County Fair, after a sick pig caused their closure on Wednesday.

The livestock barns were closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after a veterinarian was called in to check on a pig that showed signs of illness. That pig tested positively for Seneca Valley virus A.

Seneca Valley virus A is a virus that only affects the swine species and has been in the United States for over 30 years. It does not cross over to other species and most swine recover from the virus. It can present the same clinical signs as the foreign animal disease, foot and mouth disease, hence why precautions were taken to prevent the possible spread of the disease.

The affected pig and all other animals from that farm were taken back home and quarantined. The entire barn and surrounding facilities were disinfected as a precaution. No other pigs showed any signs of infection.

“I am so proud of our Dubuque County 4-H and FFA families and fair staff for their quick action to control and isolate this situation. We were able to keep things contained until we had confirmation from the lab on the diagnosis. Even though we suspected it was just Seneca Valley virus, we had to take all the appropriate precautions in the off chance it was something else,” said Dr. Angie Supple, a local swine veterinarian.

You can read more about Senecavirus A below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of...
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits reopen at Dubuque Co. Fair after sick pig removed
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck

Latest News

Rendering of Boys & Girls Club planned facility
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor announce plan for new facility
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated Joseph Hill, 26, for child abuse.
Webster County man accused of sex abuse, punching child 23 times
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Johnathan Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, facing up to 20 years...
Man acquitted of 2011 robbery, killing in Cedar Rapids to face trial for federal charge