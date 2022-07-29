Livestock exhibits back open to public at Dubuque County Fair

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - All livestock exhibits have reopened to the public at the Dubuque County Fair, after a sick pig caused their closure on Wednesday.

The livestock barns were closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after a veterinarian was called in to check on a pig that showed signs of illness. That pig tested positively for Seneca Valley virus A.

Seneca Valley virus A is a virus that only affects the swine species and has been in the United States for over 30 years. It does not cross over to other species and most swine recover from the virus. It can present the same clinical signs as the foreign animal disease, foot and mouth disease, hence why precautions were taken to prevent the possible spread of the disease.

The affected pig and all other animals from that farm were taken back home and quarantined. The entire barn and surrounding facilities were disinfected as a precaution. No other pigs showed any signs of infection.

“I am so proud of our Dubuque County 4-H and FFA families and fair staff for their quick action to control and isolate this situation. We were able to keep things contained until we had confirmation from the lab on the diagnosis. Even though we suspected it was just Seneca Valley virus, we had to take all the appropriate precautions in the off chance it was something else,” said Dr. Angie Supple, a local swine veterinarian.

You can read more about Senecavirus A below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.