Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

In a Facebook post, State Patrol said Trooper Darren Flaherty grabbed his AED from his patrol car and assisted other first responders after a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.

“All troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars,” State Patrol said in the post. “Today, one of our troopers used his to help save a life.”

