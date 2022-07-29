Show You Care
Iowa lawmakers swap Field of Dreams for Nationals Park in Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thursday marked the annual Congressional Baseball Game, where Republicans and Democrats faced off at Nationals Park to raise money for charity.

According to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), it’s a good reminder that these two teams -- and the two parties -- aren’t so different after all.

“We’re coming together. And I think the public thinks we’re more divided than we actually are,” said Ernst. “There is, as Randy [Feenstra] said, great camaraderie. We come together. We’re here to to celebrate the United States of America. And this is what the American people should see.”

“It’s all about camaraderie,” added Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa). “All of us coming together to enjoy America’s game.”

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday night’s game is going to the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center, among other charities. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

