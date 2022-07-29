High Heat Ahead

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our pleasant late July weather continues this weekend. Highs remain in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. More importantly, the dew points stay dry enough to give us a very comfortable air mass. Next week is a different story. Right now high heat is forecast with the 90s starting on Monday, continuing next week. Dangerous heat in the upper 90s and low 100s will be around on Wednesday. Excessive Heat Warnings are likely. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

