Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Golf fundraiser helps those with physicial limitations enjoy the game

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Live Lucky Charity Golf Tournament at South Hills Golf course in Waterloo helped raised money for adaptive golf carts.

The Husome Strong Foundation, which helps people who need new prosthetic limbs, held the event.

The specially made golf carts are made so that those with physical limitations can enjoy the came. Volunteers say it’s a great feeling to help others get a part of their lives back.

These adaptive carts are already available at courses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, with hopes of expanding to more courses.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of...
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits reopen at Dubuque Co. Fair after sick pig removed
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck

Latest News

Inflation impacts food truck industry, local owner makes adjustments in order to continue serving
Inflation impacts food truck industry, local owner makes adjustments in order to continue serving
Inflation impacts food truck industry, local owner makes adjustments in order to continue serving
Inflation impacts food truck industry, local owner makes adjustments in order to continue serving
Cedar Rapids school board
Cedar Rapids school board responds to Mayor O'Donnell's letter
The 988 lifeline for mental health emergencies launched on July 16th.
Iowa sees increased calls, need for more crisis counselors with launch of 988 lifeline