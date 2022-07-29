Golf fundraiser helps those with physicial limitations enjoy the game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Live Lucky Charity Golf Tournament at South Hills Golf course in Waterloo helped raised money for adaptive golf carts.

The Husome Strong Foundation, which helps people who need new prosthetic limbs, held the event.

The specially made golf carts are made so that those with physical limitations can enjoy the came. Volunteers say it’s a great feeling to help others get a part of their lives back.

These adaptive carts are already available at courses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, with hopes of expanding to more courses.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.